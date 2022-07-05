Pundit claims Edu has hinted at more big Arsenal signings this summer

Paul Merson has claimed that he has spoken to Arsenal director Edu recently, and claims they are in for a good season knowing who they are in line to sign.

The Gunners have already moved to bring in Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus this summer, but there is little signs to Intimate that we are close to being finished just yet.

Merson’s comments seem to back-up that thinking, claiming that he spoke to the club’s director recently, and that we are still working on bringing in two more signings.

“They are looking good,” Merson told Sky Sports (via the Standard). “I saw Edu on Sunday and we had a little chat and I think they’ve bought well. They’re trying to get a couple more players in and I think they could have a good season, Arsenal.

“I think try and get in the top four, and then you know small steps. But I think top four would definitely be the aim this season. I think they bought well.

“They’ve got young players in the team that have got another season under their belt so I don’t think there are too many excuses at Arsenal now there’s a good little team there.

“I can’t say [which targets Edu was talking to me about]. He was talking to me in confidence. We were at Elton John’s!”

From what we have seen, the entire team working on signings this summer have been in top form, and they have worked quickly in establishing their priorities and getting the work done. Our priority was to bring in our new number 9, and nothing got in our way in getting that done despite reported interest from other clubs.

There still appears to be at least one or two more key signings in the works, as well as squad players being brought in, and there does feel like we have plenty to look forward to, both in the current market and going into the new campaign.

Understandably, Merson can’t tell us the players on our radar, but there is enough whispers going around for us to know there is more to come this summer, and I can’t wait to see who else is joining our progressive squad.

