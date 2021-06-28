Pundit claims England man is behind Saka in the pecking order

Glenn Hoddle has admitted that Jadon Sancho is behind Bukayo Saka in the England pecking order now.

Sancho is one of the biggest players in Europe and he has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund.

However, he has struggled to break into the England national team at Euro 2020.

Saka has also not been a regular either, with Gareth Southgate preferring to field their fellow youngster, Phil Foden in their matches, instead.

However, when he made changes to the team for England’s last group game against the Czech Republic, he started Saka and benched Sancho until later on in the encounter.

The decision seems to suggest that the Arsenal man is highly thought of in the England camp and former Three Lions manager, Hoddle admits that he is ahead of Sancho in the national team pecking order at the moment.

He says Southgate isn’t snubbing Sancho, but Saka fits how he wants his team to play much better than the Dortmund man.

“Jadon Sancho is a victim of a strong squad and the way that England are looking to play at the moment,” Hoddle said as quoted Star Sports.

“If he’s going to come in on the right side he’s got to outdo Foden, and Foden’s got immense experience for a youngster playing against top teams in the Champions League. I hope he plays against Germany.

“Saka did really well (against Czech Republic), so he’s ahead of Sancho. I don’t think it’s a snub at all. Gareth’s seeing things slightly differently than hitting teams on the break.

“I haven’t seen enough of Sancho yet to say whether I think he’s worth £100m or not. This is what intrigues me about tournaments: Sancho might have to come on and take a penalty and he might become a hero. Then he might gain confidence and start the next game.

“This can happen in a tournament – look at Geoff Hurst, he didn’t think he was going to start any games. And Jimmy Greaves, he was hoping to maybe get in for Roger Hunt, then suddenly he wins us the World Cup.

“Sancho’s Bundesliga experience could help a little bit. But Foden’s played at the top level against different teams and different systems.

“I don’t know if Gareth would put Sancho in because of that reason. Germany might know his game inside out as well. I think Foden will start.”