Pundit claims Man City’s centurions are better than the invincibles

Many fans consider arsenal as the best team to have ever played in the Premier League after they won the 2003/2004 league season unbeaten.

They remain the only team to have done that in the Premier League era after Liverpool came close to achieving that last season, only to be stopped by Watford.

However, Manchester City’s centurions who racked up 100 points in the 2017/2018 season as the first and only team to achieve that has been compared with that Arsenal team.

Some fans consider the City team as a better side to Arsenal’s invincibles, considering that the Gunners drew several of their unbeaten games.

TalkSPORTS’ Andy Goldstein and Jason Cundy argued over that after watching City beat Wolves yesterday and Cundy insisted that City’s team was a better side.

He claimed that the amount of games City won made their achievement better and added that a team can play a season unbeaten and still get relegated.

“Winning the league as Invincibles is magnificent, it’s an incredible achievement… but accumulating more points is a bigger achievement,” said former Chelsea defender Cundy.

“You can stay unbeaten all season and still get relegated!

“If you go and break the all-time points record… both are incredible achievements but to go an entire season and get over 100 points?!

“Of all the teams that won the title, the points that Arsenal got in their Invincibles season, they wouldn’t even get in the top-four in some other seasons.

“That tells you that Arsenal’s achievement is special, but that points total doesn’t even get them Champions League football, they’d only get Europa League!

“You can be unbeaten all season and not win the title, but you cannot get 100 points and not win the title, that’s never been done.

“Both are special, but I’d rather be part of a team that got more than 100 points in a season.”