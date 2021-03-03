Pundit claims Man City’s centurions are better than the invincibles

Many fans consider arsenal as the best team to have ever played in the Premier League after they won the 2003/2004 league season unbeaten.
They remain the only team to have done that in the Premier League era after Liverpool came close to achieving that last season, only to be stopped by Watford.
However, Manchester City’s centurions who racked up 100 points in the 2017/2018 season as the first and only team to achieve that has been compared with that Arsenal team.
Some fans consider the City team as a better side to Arsenal’s invincibles, considering that the Gunners drew several of their unbeaten games.
TalkSPORTS’ Andy Goldstein and Jason Cundy argued over that after watching City beat Wolves yesterday and Cundy insisted that City’s team was a better side.
He claimed that the amount of games City won made their achievement better and added that a team can play a season unbeaten and still get relegated.
“Winning the league as Invincibles is magnificent, it’s an incredible achievement… but accumulating more points is a bigger achievement,” said former Chelsea defender Cundy.
“You can stay unbeaten all season and still get relegated!
“If you go and break the all-time points record… both are incredible achievements but to go an entire season and get over 100 points?!
“Of all the teams that won the title, the points that Arsenal got in their Invincibles season, they wouldn’t even get in the top-four in some other seasons.
“That tells you that Arsenal’s achievement is special, but that points total doesn’t even get them Champions League football, they’d only get Europa League!
“You can be unbeaten all season and not win the title, but you cannot get 100 points and not win the title, that’s never been done.
“Both are special, but I’d rather be part of a team that got more than 100 points in a season.”
Everyone’s entitled to their opinions. Both are in the history books for people to judge. At the moment I’m just finding it really hard to care about the invicibles when we see where we are now. 😢
Pundits really makes one wonder at times. Is getting the most points in a season the same as playing the whole season unbeaten? Question, does anyone think that City team would’ve made 100 points playing against the invincible?
It is what it is.
Man City most points in a season
Arsenal unbeaten in a season.
So unless City or any other team can go unbeaten for a whole season, they cannot be compared to the invincibles. And unless a team can score more than 100 points in a season, they cannot be compared to Man City.
“You can stay unbeaten all season and still get relegated”. Like really?? Did those dummies forget, Arsenal actually won the league.
And even if you draw all your games, 38 points won’t get you relegated. Those pundits have donkey brains!
Bunkum!
Arsenal achieve whatever they did against all odds, unlike other teams that receive a lot of help through football politics.
What I actually want to see is the statistics of how much match officials affected the positions of teams in comparison to other, especially during their best or worst league season.
Whoever wrote this was just a joker! Which is easier, going a season unbeaten or collecting 100 points? For the sake of those who may not be aware that season Arsenal got 90 points. I believe this was a feat which no other team had ever achieved before. If I am wrong I shall accept correction. Thus even today there is no way that team would have failed to be in top four! Besides the invincibles went unbeaten for 49 consecutive games. If that is a mean achievement then I think something is wrong somewhere. It may be helpful to ask ourselves who Arsenal’s opponents were that season. They were the usual suspects at the time: Chelsea which came 2nd, Man U which came 3rd and Liverpool. These teams had very formidable players including Paul Scholes, Ruud Van Nisteroy, Gary Neville and others for Man U; Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele and others for Chelsea; Steve Gerrard and his contingent for Liverpool. So I suspect the people who were discussing the issue either did so out of ignorance or intellectual laziness by not doing enough research.
The invincibles were indeed special as indicated: Keeper: Jens Lehman; Backline: Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole, Lauren Maya, Martin Keown; Midfield: Patrick Vieira, Ray Parlour, Gilberto Silva, Edu; Wingers: Robert Pires, Frank Lampard; Forwards:Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Witord. I am sure the two discussants are young and did not have chance to see the invincibles live. That was the time when Arsenal was perhaps the most viable football club in Europe and Arsenal was a household name worldwide. Let no one attempt to water down the one and only invincibles of our time! No true Gooner should accept this manipulation.
Correction under invincibles team Frank Lampard is a typographical error. It should be in Fred Ljunberg.