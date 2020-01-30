Pundit claims player would jump at chance to replace Aubameyang

ESPN pundit reckons Wolves ace would move to Arsenal.

Arsenal shouldn’t worry about replacing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang should he leave them for Barcelona as Raul Jimenez would jump at the chance of replacing him, according to Craig Burley.

The Gunners are currently fighting off the advances of Barcelona and other top sides who are looking to sign Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese attacker has pledged his future to the Gunners verbally but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and it seems that he might be tempted to move away soon.

Burley, however, believes that should Aubameyang move, Arsenal would have no problems luring Jimenez to the Emirates Stadium.

Jimenez has been one of the division’s top scorers and he has already netted 11 times in the league this season with his goals helping Wolves to 7th on the league table and ahead of Arsenal.

When asked about Aubameyang and Jimenez and potential moves etc Burley said on ESPN, per the Daily Star: “I don’t see Aubameyang going to Barcelona – I don’t think he’s that kind of player.

“If you look at Wolves and Arsenal, Wolves are a better side at the moment under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“However, Arsenal are a bigger club and are potentially going to have a better team down the line depending [on] how [Mikel] Arteta does with the recruitment.

“So I think a move to Arsenal would be something that Jimenez would be interested in.”

Of course, Arsenal are the bigger side and Burley is absolutely right, Jimenez would most probably jump at the chance to play with a team like Arsenal. In fact, so would the majority of players outside the traditional top-six.

Though, I will admit that would only be the case if Arsenal starts to get their act together in terms of performance.