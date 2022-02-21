Garth Crooks has claimed that he doubts whether either of Real Madrid or Barcelona could afford Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka.

The 20 year-old has been an enigma since breaking into the first-team at the age of just 17 years-old, ending last term as the club’s Player of the Season before joining up with the England senior team, where he was also in top form.

His performances will no doubt have earned him a number of followers across the continent, but he appears to have no interest in leaving the club any time soon. That hasn’t stopped recent rumours however, with recent rumours that clubs will be targeting him should the Gunners fail in their bid to reach the Champions League for next season.

Garth Crooks was out of plaudits for Saka this weekend after his latest performance, before claiming that he was good enough to join some of the best teams in Europe, but claiming that they wouldn’t be able to afford him.

“I don’t think there is any more I can say about this player that I haven’t already said,” he told BBC Sport.

“We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again. Although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka. Which is fortunate for Arsenal.”

I would hope that our hierarchy would refuse to sell at any price, regardless of whether we can secure CL football for next season. An offer of around £120 Million could tempt us, but considering his age, he should be worth even more than that. With our progress this term, even if we did miss out on the top-four, we should have shown enough progress to convince him that he can be happy here for at least another season, and when we improve again, there should be little issue in keeping him.

Patrick