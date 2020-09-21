Pundit claims that Arteta is outperforming his ability

Gary Neville has claimed that Mikel Arteta is doing better than he should be at Arsenal.

The Spaniard took control of the club back in December, with the team struggling for any kind of consistency earlier in the campaign, and went onto secure the club European football via winning the FA Cup, before leading them to beat Liverpool to the Community Shield both in August.

Our team has also opened our Premier League campaign with two consecutive wins, and Neville claims that the young manager is doing well.

“I think Mikel Arteta is punching above his weight,” said Neville on his podcast. “He is going above and beyond the players he has. The shape and the organisation, things we have criticised Arsenal for in the past, is good.

“They are not finishing in the top four like Arsene Wenger used to get criticised for but they look like a team which is more cohesive. It has continued from the end of last season and he is doing a great job.

“I just think Mikel Arteta would love that £150 million that Frank Lampard has got this summer.”

It certainly is exciting times, knowing that the manager has managed to secure some of the players that have already improved our team, and can’t help but feel confident that we can force our rivals for a place in the top four, and should he continue to push us forwards after that, a title challenge will surely not be too far away.

Could Arteta have us challenging for first this season or next?

Patrick