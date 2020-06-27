Pundit claims that Hector Bellerin isn’t good enough for Arsenal

Tony Cascarino reckons that Arsenal has a problem at right-back and is of the opinion that Hector Bellerin is not up to the job.

The Gunners have been struggling at the back for some years now and Mikel Arteta has inherited a squad that struggles to defend.

The Spaniard has managed to get them to defend as a team, which seems to have made defending better.

They have managed to keep some clean sheets in impressive fashion, however, it cannot be said that the Gunners have mastered the art of defending and that all their positions at the back are working perfectly.

Cascarino claims that the right-back position is a problem for Arsenal before adding that Bellerin isn’t a good defender of the ball and he has never been one.

“Their right-back position is a problem,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“Hector Bellerin is not a good right-back for me. He’s quick, he’s pleasing on the eye.

“I don’t think he’s a great defender, I never have done. He’s been at that club for eight years.

“But who’s putting pressure on him? Maitland-Niles has become a sort of wing-back, he’s not going to do it.

“I think on the other side, they’re fine. [Bukayo] Saka can play left-back, [Kieran] Tierney can play left-back, no problem.

“Their right-back position is a problem.”

It has to be said that a lot of Arsenal fans will share Cascarino’s opinion on Bellerin.