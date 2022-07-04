Pundit claims the Arsenal board has proven him ‘wrong’

Alex Crook has claimed that he has been proven wrong by Arsenal, who have continued to back manager Mikel Arteta for a second successive summer.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in Europe last summer, spending around £150 Million to bring in Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares and Ben White.

So far this summer, we have already been acting swiftly in the market also, having announced Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, and a deal for Gabriel Jesus is believed to be made official today.

While there is no inclination that they could be ready to stop there either, with us having shown interest in deals for Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez already this summer, and we remain on course to be the biggest spenders once again.

Sports writer Alex Crook claims that he wasn’t expecting the club to back our boss as we did this time last year, but that it shows that there has been a clear change in stance by the owners.

“They are close to spending £300million in the last two summer transfer windows,” Crook told GiveMeSport.

“Considering that the Arsenal fans, not that long ago, were really unhappy with the lack of investment from the Kroenkes, I think there’s been a definite change of tact.

“I didn’t expect Arteta – having missed out on the top four – to be quite as well backed this summer as he was last, but clearly I’ve been proven wrong.”

Not only are the owners showing belief in our backroom staff, but our club has been working extremely well in recent windows. Not only is the scouting network doing their jobs, but we have been clear and concise, and I can’t help but be impressed in how quickly they established their priority for the summer and closed in on Jesus’s signature.

The whole setup from top to bottom finally seems to be giving us every chance of continuing to progress, and I can’t wait to see just how far our new team will be able to take us.

Patrick

