Pundit compares Arteta to former England manager over goalkeeper decision

Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail has drawn a parallel between Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeper selection and a similar situation faced by Ron Greenwood during his tenure as the England national team manager. Greenwood had to grapple with a dilemma involving two exceptional goalkeepers, Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence, during the 1980s.
Greenwood’s approach involved rotating both goalkeepers, a decision that ultimately proved detrimental to the team. The constant change in goalkeepers left the defenders bewildered and uncertain about who would be guarding the net.
In contrast, Arteta has taken a more decisive stance in his choice of goalkeeper. He has designated David Raya as his primary choice for major competitions, while Aaron Ramsdale is expected to feature primarily in the Carabao Cup and potentially the FA Cup. This clear decision-making by Arteta is seen as a departure from the previous scenario under Greenwood’s management and is expected to bring more stability to Arsenal’s defense.
“I have seen it discussed elsewhere that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may alternate Ramsdale and Raya the way that England manager Ron Greenwood did with Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence in the 1980s.
“But there is an important distinction here. Greenwood made his decision out of weakness. He couldn’t decide between two world class goalkeepers so he fudged it, confusing England’s defence and jeopardising his team’s chances of success along the way.
“Arteta, on the other hand, has made his decision to demote last season’s number one and that has taken great strength. What he has not been strong enough to do just yet is admit it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having two good goalies can be very tricky for any manager and Mikel Arteta has shown he has what it takes to make the tough decisions regardless of what other people think.
We trust our manager and he has our full support to keep making the tough decisions.
As I have not read, heard or seen Mikel Arteta say that either of our goalkeepers are his first choice, THE OPPOSITE IN FACT, I will just let our manager select who HE thinks is the best choice for the opponents we face.
Why do pundits think they know more than the man who is with his players every day?
MA stated that he wanted competition for every position and he’s kept his word – just need him to sign a proven goal scorer as we have two too goal keepers.
The answer to your question KEN, a very apt one too btw, is that pundits and journos often feel they have to make statements regularly, even when, as is plain with Ladymans foolish statement , they know little to nothing about the precise subject they spout about.
But then again I would contend that even we fans know little to nothing about what REALLY goes on in our club, during games apart, compared to MA.
Which is why I trust him, as a loyal supporter myself, to make the best decisions for our team’s success. We do, of course have the right to question his decisions and give our own opinions, as we do.
But I contend that wiser, less arrogant fans, very rarely indeed honestly think WE know better than the manager. Though a number of us would neve admit this truth, even to ourselves,or should I say to “THEMSELVES”!