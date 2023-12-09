Pundit compares Declan Rice to Roy Keane’s arrival at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher believes that Declan Rice is the most important signing by any Premier League club this season, as the Englishman continues to shine for Arsenal.

The midfielder only joined the Gunners in the summer but has quickly become one of the top players in the Premier League.

Arsenal has greatly benefited from his talents, and it appears to be a wise investment, even though they broke their transfer record to sign him. Rice demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities by netting the winner against Luton Town in a recent game, showcasing his versatility beyond his midfield prowess.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has consistently performed well with Rice in the lineup. Carragher has even drawn parallels between Rice’s impact and Roy Keane’s arrival at Manchester United.

‘Declan Rice, at £105 million, is a bargain for Arsenal,’ Carragher wrote in his weekly column for The Telegraph.

‘I feel the same way about Rice that I felt about Roy Keane when he joined Manchester United for a British record fee in 1993, and Alan Shearer when he joined Newcastle United in 1996.

‘He has been probably the most influential player in the Premier League this season and, every time I watch him, he reminds me of Keane. He has that same presence, and he has a passing ability that is incredibly underrated.’

Rice has been a superb signing for us and it is exciting to think about how good he would be on the pitch when he has spent a few seasons with us.

