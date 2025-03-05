Pundit compares Nwaneri to Messi after his eighth goal of the season

Ethan Nwaneri’s stunning goal against PSV in the Champions League last night has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, highlighting the immense talent the youngster possesses.

Nwaneri is currently one of the most in-form players in the Arsenal squad, and his rapid development is making it increasingly difficult for the Gunners to leave him out of the starting lineup. With key attackers such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli still working their way back to full fitness, the teenager has seized his opportunity and delivered whenever called upon.

In most matches he plays, Nwaneri has been Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking threat, showcasing his technical ability, composure, and eye for a goal. His latest moment of brilliance came against PSV, where he produced a fine solo effort to find the back of the net. The Dutch side struggled to contain him, and his goal left a lasting impression on those watching.

Pundit Scott Minto was particularly impressed by the youngster’s performance and likened his goal to something Messi might produce. Speaking to Talk Sport, Minto said:

“Messi for me, along with Maradona, is one of the best players this planet has ever produced.”

“I’m not putting Nwaneri up there; I’m just saying that particular run reminded me of Lionel Messi. He’s a super talent, honestly.”

“There aren’t many talents like this around European football or world football. So we have to be careful about how we talk about him. Mikel Arteta, I think, is one of the perfect coaches to look after him.”

It is inevitable that a young talent like Nwaneri will be compared to some of football’s greatest players, but what truly matters is his own individual development. While these comparisons highlight his potential, the focus will be on ensuring he continues to grow into his own identity as a player. With Arteta guiding his progression, Arsenal will hope he can establish himself as one of the best in the game, making his name just as recognisable as those he is being likened to.