Pundit compares quality Manchester City star to Saka

Manchester City star, Phil Foden has been compared to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka by Noel Whelan.

Foden and Saka are a part of the senior England national team now after they broke through at their respective clubs.

They were in the squad as England nearly won Euro 2020 and have continued to impress for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Saka is arguably the most important player at the Emirates now and the attacker is leading them towards a return to Champions League football by the end of this season.

If they seal that, he would be one big reason for the achievement, considering his contributions to Mikel Arteta’s side.

While Foden plays in a star-studded Manchester City side, Saka is the star in the Arsenal team and while praising the former, Whelan says he is on the same level with the Gunners’ man.

The former Leeds United player tells Football Insider: “He’s the complete player at such a young age, which is a really scary thought. He’s up there with Bukayo Saka – they’re going to be flying the flag for England and the main men at their clubs for years and years to come.

“Their ability, attitude, and character at such a young age is phenomenal. They’ve both got such experienced, older heads on young shoulders – it’s amazing. They could go anywhere in the world.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably the most important England player at his age now as he keeps getting better every time you watch him play.

At 20, he still has a long way to go and he will likely remain at the Emirates for a few more seasons if he doesn’t finish his career with the Gunners.