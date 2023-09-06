Pundit compares Rice to Busquets amidst call he should score more

Declan Rice has emerged as one of the standout summer signings in the Premier League this season, impressing with his performances at Arsenal. The Gunners made a significant investment, breaking their transfer record, to acquire the English midfielder in the recent transfer window, a move that has proven to be a shrewd piece of business for the club.

While Rice is widely regarded as a fantastic midfielder, one area where he may have room for improvement is in scoring goals. Graeme Souness has suggested that this aspect of his game might be limiting him from reaching the status of a world-class player.

However, not everyone agrees with this assessment. Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail has come to Rice’s defence by drawing a comparison to Sergio Busquets, a midfielder known for his defensive prowess and playmaking abilities, rather than his goal-scoring record. Ladyman’s point is that not all top-class midfielders are prolific goal-scorers, and their contributions extend beyond just finding the back of the net.

He said on the his Daily Mail podcast:

‘My favourite holding midfield player I’ve ever seen play is Sergio Busquets at Barcelona. I think we all agree an absolutely world class player.

‘He played 481 times for Barcelona in LaLiga over 15 years, how many goals do you think he scored? Eleven, good effort.”

He added: ‘The point is made that there is a role for Rice to play in that Arsenal team obviously, He played quite deep yesterday. I’m not sure that scoring goals has to be part of that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is the complete midfielder as far as we are concerned and it does not matter if he scores many goals.

He clearly meets expectations at the Emirates, which is all that matters now. It would be great if he scored more goals, but he must do his primary job first.

