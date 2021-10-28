Pundit confident that Mikel Arteta will outlast this underfire manager

Noel Whelan is confident that Mikel Arteta will be given time to rebuild the Arsenal team and should outlast Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both managers are coaching giant English clubs that need to return to their former glory.

However, while Arsenal looks to be on a path to recovery, United has struggled for form.

The Gunners splashed the cash on several players in the last transfer window and one thing is obvious about most of their summer signings – they are all young.

The Gunners have one of the youngest squads in England and this convinces former Leeds United man, Whelan that Arteta will be given more than enough time to turn things around at the Emirates and to build a team that will return and stay at the top of English football.

“Arteta will definitely have more leeway than someone like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to job security,” he told Football Insider.

“They’ve not gone out and spent the money that Manchester United have over the years.

“They have an amazing blend of youth and experienced players who have been at the club for a long time.

“These youngsters have come through from the academy system and know the club inside out – Saka and Smith-Rowe, for example, and that is massively important.

“I think now you’re seeing the jigsaw coming together and they are getting the performances and results they needed.

“Arteta will say there’s still a lot of work to do. They still aren’t near the Liverpool’s or Chelsea’s of the league.

“You can see the progression and the building process.”

The rebuilding job has been tough, and it has required Arsenal fans to be very patient.

But their recent form shows that it is paying off and with time we could have a Premier League-winning team again.