Pundit convinced that Granit Xhaka’s future is away from Arsenal

Tony Cascarino claims that Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans must exclude Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after hearing the manager’s latest post-match comments.
The Gunners dropped two points at the weekend thanks to the Swiss international gifting Burnley Chris Wood a goal, with his failed pass ending up deflecting off the striker’s hip and into the net.
Squawka moved to highlight that the error wasn’t a rarity however when claiming that Granit Xhaka has made eight errors which led directly to conceding goals, at least three more than any other player in the division.
Tony Cascarino claims that Xhaka’s is ‘one of the worst’ you will see at all in during the entire campaign, and insists that the manager’s pre-match comments have him convinced that the midfielder is not part of his plans moving forwards.
“Granit Xhaka’s error for Burnley’s equaliser against Arsenal is one of the worst you will see this season,” Cascarino told his column at The Times.
“Arsenal are trying to play out from the back but there is no way the midfielder, with three Burnley players bearing down on him, should be demanding the ball inside his own box.
“Mikel Arteta said before this game that the club need an ‘unprecedented’ level of transfer activity if they are to compete at the top of the league again. It is difficult to see Xhaka being a part of any long-term plans.”
Will GX ever remove these errors from his game? Does the manager deserve some flack for demanding the team to play out from the back?
Playing out from the back can be sensible in my view, it saves crazy scrambles in the center circle, but NEVER across the penalty area. How crazy is that? We knew better than that back in school! The goalie is beginning to think he’s an outfield player. A 40-50 yard goal is coming soon, just because he gets caught too far off his line.
He’s not the worst, he has his strengths and weaknesses but overall he’s pretty average. Like Bellerin, he’s never been one we were desperate to improve on because there’s always been more pressing concerns (particularly in defence). I agree with cascarino, though, if we want to move forward, we need to improve on Xhaka