Pundit critical of Aubameyang and Lacazette for wasting clear cut chances

Graeme Souness unimpressed with efforts from Aubameyang and Lacazette

Arsenal endured a frustrating afternoon at Turf Moor as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley.

The Gunners were lucky after a Jay Rodiguez shot just failed to cross the line as they fluffed their lines away from home yet again.

However, Arsenal started the game as the better side and they could have taken the lead after just two minutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played a delightful cross to his strike partner, Alexandre Lacazette and the Frenchman couldn’t make the most of it when he should have scored.

David Luiz then set up Aubameyang for a goal and the club’s top scorer blew the opportunity shooting wide.

Those misses didn’t sit well with former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness who slammed the attackers for missing the chances that could have given Arsenal the lead and probably swing the game in their favour early on.

At half time, Souness said on Sky Sports as quoted in the Express: “They started the better, had several good chances, three good chances,

“This is Ozil on the ball, finds Aubameyang, takes a couple of chances, gets it out his feet, whips it in and Lacazette’s got to do better there.

“Try and hit the target, you’ll see it from this angle, it’s a good bit wide.

“You’ve got to get closer than that from that sort of header.

“This is a delightful ball here, we criticise him for a lot David Luiz but he can certainly pass the ball.

“Aubameyang tries to put his laces on it and his body shape’s all wrong when he’s got the strike.

“He should have opened his body out, a la Thierry Henry.

“Again [Granit] Xhaka, great ball in, at that moment you’re thinking it’s only a matter of time but Pope the goalkeeper does well there.

“Gets out and makes himself big, does enough.”

Arsenal now has just 31 points and remain far from their goal of ending the season inside the top four.