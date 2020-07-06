Pundit criticises Arsenal for wasting a huge amount of money on one player

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer.

The Gunners wanted a new winger so badly that they also tried to sign the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ryan Fraser.

However, they eventually settled for Pepe who had a solid season with the French side in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, a youngster was just getting his first taste of football at the Emirates at the end of last season.

Bukayo Saka would become an important player at the Emirates this season. He has just signed a new long-term deal at the club and he is one of the first names on the team sheet nowadays.

Former Spurs manager, Tim Sherwood reckons that looking at the rapid rise of Saka, Arsenal has basically wasted £70 million on Pepe.

After Saka scored a goal against Wolves in Arsenal’s last game, Sherwood said there is not a £70 million difference between them and he insisted that Arsenal should have saved that money and developed the teenager instead.

Sherwood told Premier League Productions as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think he [Saka] realises his talent and he knows he’s confident in his ability. He knows he’s capable of doing moments like that.

“I think he’s got the game-time because of his versatility.

“When he saw Pepe come through the door he must’ve thought, ‘How am I ever going to play?’

“But let me tell you there’s not £70 million’s difference between that kid Saka and Pepe, nowhere near.

“In fact they should’ve saved their money and just developed that young boy.

“They’ve got a manager now who wants to look at their academy, look how many are coming off the bench, Willock, Maitland-Niles, so many of these kids.

“Just like Chelsea have done. The kids are there at all these clubs, just give them the chance to play.”