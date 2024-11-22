Pundit criticises Arsenal’s decision to sell midfielder in the summer

Arsenal’s decision to sell Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham during the summer transfer window is one that may now look shortsighted in retrospect. Smith Rowe, a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, had long been regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents despite his recurring injury troubles. However, his lack of consistent availability and the growing depth in Arsenal’s midfield seemed to justify his departure at the time.

This move became a topic of regret during the autumn months when Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffered an injury during the September international break, sidelining him for two months. Without Odegaard, Arsenal’s midfield creativity suffered noticeably, with the team struggling to maintain their momentum in matches. The absence of a player with Smith Rowe’s flair and ability to unlock defences left a glaring void that many fans and pundits believe he could have filled had he remained at the club.

At Fulham, Smith Rowe has had a strong start, showcasing the qualities that once made him a fan favourite at the Emirates. His vision, ability to carry the ball forward, and knack for scoring crucial goals have made him a vital part of Marco Silva’s side, validating his potential when fully fit. This resurgence has prompted criticism of Arsenal’s decision-making, with pundits like Stan Collymore expressing disapproval. Speaking to Metro Sport, Collymore highlighted the misstep, saying, “Especially with the injury to Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe could’ve slotted into that position.”

At the time, selling Smith Rowe seemed reasonable. The player’s injury history and the stiff competition for places in Arsenal’s midfield, bolstered by new signings, made it difficult to justify keeping him. Yet, the unforeseen injury to Odegaard has brought the move into question. While hindsight paints the decision as a mistake, Arsenal must focus on moving forward and ensuring they have sufficient depth to weather future challenges.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…