Pundit criticises Arsenal’s decision to sell midfielder in the summer

Arsenal’s decision to sell Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham during the summer transfer window is one that may now look shortsighted in retrospect. Smith Rowe, a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, had long been regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents despite his recurring injury troubles. However, his lack of consistent availability and the growing depth in Arsenal’s midfield seemed to justify his departure at the time.
This move became a topic of regret during the autumn months when Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffered an injury during the September international break, sidelining him for two months. Without Odegaard, Arsenal’s midfield creativity suffered noticeably, with the team struggling to maintain their momentum in matches. The absence of a player with Smith Rowe’s flair and ability to unlock defences left a glaring void that many fans and pundits believe he could have filled had he remained at the club.
At Fulham, Smith Rowe has had a strong start, showcasing the qualities that once made him a fan favourite at the Emirates. His vision, ability to carry the ball forward, and knack for scoring crucial goals have made him a vital part of Marco Silva’s side, validating his potential when fully fit. This resurgence has prompted criticism of Arsenal’s decision-making, with pundits like Stan Collymore expressing disapproval. Speaking to Metro Sport, Collymore highlighted the misstep, saying, “Especially with the injury to Martin Odegaard, Smith Rowe could’ve slotted into that position.”
At the time, selling Smith Rowe seemed reasonable. The player’s injury history and the stiff competition for places in Arsenal’s midfield, bolstered by new signings, made it difficult to justify keeping him. Yet, the unforeseen injury to Odegaard has brought the move into question. While hindsight paints the decision as a mistake, Arsenal must focus on moving forward and ensuring they have sufficient depth to weather future challenges.
It was a mistake the day it was announced and has looked a mistake every day since. He’ll probably sign for Man City in 2026 and go on to become the heir to De Bruyne.
Unfortunately Smith Row suffered the same sort of treatment that Tierney is receiving.
Both quality player’s that Arteta forgot about. Forgetting how good Smith Row was in Arteta’s first full season.
And with Tierney not being able to play the stupid inverted left back position, and with his injury record, (Sadly), Arteta seems to have the same outcome in mind for him, as he had for Smith Row.
If fit, I’d have Tierney at left back over all the other options, to be honest. (That’s if he can stay injury free of course).
Maybe the problem with ESR is that he is more left sided and doesn’t have a lethal combination with Martinelli, while Arsenal seems to want everything orchestrated from the right side involving Saka, Saka, White/Timber. The left side is mainly for counters. That made ESR not the immediate high priority profile to compete or relieve some pressure from Ordegaard. Hence the plan is to have Nwaneri there.
Pity he never had a chance to compete for minutes even when he showed his fitness.
Anyone know who made the decision to transfer him? The board? Club management? Edu or Arteta?
Selling ESR and keeping Vieira to loan looks worse every day that passes. Vieira levels below ESR in productivity; even if loan is successful, Vieira still below ESR.
Hindsight is 20/20 as they say, but ESR delivered when fit, and rather see him subbed in rather than Jesus or Sterling on the wing.
Durand,
Well said, I couldn’t have put it better myself. 👍
ESR has not been fit or two years when we sold him. Everytime he came back he would pick up another injury. He is looking great now but I would not judge whether it was mistake to sell based on such a short period of time.