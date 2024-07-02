Agbonlahor declares “Havertz has been the standout striker” at the Euros so far

Gabby Abonglahor praises Havertz’s Euro’s performance so far

Germany are through to the quarter finals on the Euro’s after beating Denmark 2-0 on the weekend and becoming the first team to go through to the QF’s. Havertz has been a big part of the German set up and has had a very good start to the campaign, scoring two goals already and has been one of Germany’s best players, continuing his fine form from club football and breathing some life into this German side.

Ex Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has come out in full praise of the German forward saying this on Talk Sport “This was hard because no one has really stood out in the striker position. I was going to pick a false nine but I didn’t want to get hammered so I’ve gone with Havertz”

“Scored two penalties, should have scored maybe five or six more goals this tournament. I mean, last night [against Denmark on Saturday], the header… anywhere else but straight at the goalkeeper and he scores.”

“But I have been impressed with him. He can frustrate you at times, I feel, but when he’s on it, he can be sharp and hold the ball up. Even for the chance he had yesterday, his touch when he got the ball played into him. That was an unbelievable touch to get past [Joachim] Andersen and run through. So, I think Havertz has been the standout striker.”

This won’t come as a surprise to Arsenal fans after watching Havertz become the best version of himself last season. He may have had somewhat of a rocky start and fund it hard to adjust at first but since the start of this year, Havertz has been electric. Stepping up for Arsenal and Germany when needed and has shown that he could be a world class striker.

For me, I understand why Arteta chose to start his life off at Arsenal in midfield, primarily being brought in to play in the middle, but as the season went on and injuries began to appear, Havertz stepped up and became a beacon of hope at the front. Always in the right positions and making the right runs, he managed to slip into the centre forward position naturally and it became clear that was his preferred and best position.

It does leave me to wonder what Arteta will do with him next season as he’s clearly showed where he play’s best. Germany looks like good contenders for the trophy this year and with home advantage surely playing a big part, we could see an Arsenal player lift the trophy.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

