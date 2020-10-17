Pundit declares that Arsenal are no longer a “laughing stock” because of Arteta

Micah Richards has praised Mikel Arteta for turning Arsenal from a laughing stock to a team that is to be reckoned with.

The former Manchester City defender revealed that he was an Arsenal fan growing up and remembered a game that the Gunners played against Manchester City in 2003.

They swept aside their opponents with 4 goals inside 19 minutes and won the game 5-1.

However, things began to turn for the worst when Unai Emery was in charge of the club from 2018 to late last year.

He claimed that the club was a laughing stock during that time before adding that no one is laughing at them now, thanks mostly to the work that Arteta has done.

He insisted that the Spaniard has made a fine start to his managerial career after the club took a huge chance on him, and it is not just because he has won trophies for them.

He wrote ion the Mail Online: “The reason the memory is so vivid is because of the football I saw that day. It was one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen, a display that had me in awe. Arsene Wenger’s side were 4-0 up inside 19 minutes and ended up winning 5-1.

“My view of football back then was simple: Manchester United had the best players and most success; Liverpool were a club with heart and soul but Arsenal played the greatest football. Arsenal had style, everyone wanted to be like Arsenal.

“This time last year, though, Arsenal had become a laughing stock. The team was drifting, it was all too much for Unai Emery and perhaps it was exacerbated by the reaction and hysteria that appeared on Arsenal Fan TV.

“Many supporters from other clubs rubbed their hands after every bad result, so they could log on and watch the shouting and screaming as some Arsenal fans started to turn on their own players. It is nearly 12 months to the day, remember, since parts of the Emirates Stadium booed their captain Granit Xhaka.

“I thought it would be a long way back for Arsenal but it has proven to be anything but. Nobody is laughing at Arsenal now and, for that, the credit belongs to Mikel Arteta. The start he has made to his managerial career is outstanding – and it is not just because he has won two trophies.”