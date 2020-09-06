Pundit defends Alexis Sanchez comments on Arsenal regret

Alexis Sanchez recently claimed that he knew after one day of training at Manchester United that he made the wrong decision to leave Arsenal, and has come under criticism for his comments.

The Chilean left our club as our top goalscorer, and main threat going forward, to arrive at Manchester United and struggle to find any kind of form whatsoever.

Alexis joined Inter Milan on loan 12 months ago, a move he made permanent this summer, and he has since come out on his Instagram to reveal how he regrets his move to Old Trafford, and even claims he asked to rip up his contract after only one day of training with the Red Devils.

Former professional footballer and Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has now come out to defend the player’s recent comments, claiming he felt the same at Celtic.

He told TalkSPORT: “When I went to Celtic, I felt there was a disconnect.”

“When I hear Alexis Sanchez, I felt in a similar way.”

“When you don’t play well, you don’t have a voice!”

Ray Parlour had previously told TalkSPORT that Sanchez arrived at Man United with the wrong mentality, but Cascarino clearly disagrees.

It is crazy how a player’s level can drop so much in a different team, and how much the surroundings can impact some players, and a part of me wishes he was able to tear up that contract and stay with us for longer.

Some people want to judge Alexis, but we shouldn’t forget that the likes of Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and others also arrived with huge reputations, only to leave unhappily a year later.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have changed enough behind the scenes to rectify these issues?

