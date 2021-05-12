Pundit defends Arteta and claims he took over a “sinking ship”

Joe Cole feels sorry for Mikel Arteta as he struggles to steady the ship at Arsenal.

The Spaniard was made Arsenal’s latest manager at the end of 2019 and hasn’t succeeded in stopping the downward spiral at the club.

The Gunners have instead continued to go downhill and are currently facing a season outside European football.

Arteta won the FA Cup and Community Shield within his first year at the helm and those wins seem to have bought him some time.

Things are not getting better despite the club signing the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window.

Some fans believe Arteta is inexperienced and there have been calls for him to be replaced, but Cole thinks the Spaniard is a good coach who is probably at the wrong job.

He says Arsenal was already going downhill when he became their manager and it’s a pity he hasn’t been able to stop the rot.

He told BT Sport as quoted by Sun Sports: “I feel for Mikel in the sense that he joined a sinking ship, in my opinion.

“The club had been on a steady decline, I think he’s a talented coach.

“It’s a massive job to take as your first job, Arsenal Football Club, but then you’ve also got to look at Edu bringing the players in.

“Whoever is bringing the players through the door, whoever it may be.

“Mikel needs to take some responsibility and I hope he’s doing that privately when he’s doing his appraisal, but this is where they’re at now, Arsenal, and the fans need to understand that.

“The bright spark is that they have some of the best young players in Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka.”