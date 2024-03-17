Pundit defends Ben White over his decision to opt out of England squad

Pundit Jermaine Jenas has defended Ben White over his decision to not play for the England national team, for now.

White left the team’s camp early during the World Cup and has since not been involved in the England squad.

However, he is one of the most in-form England defenders, shining for Arsenal.

The Three Lions would love him to be a part of their squad for Euro 2024 and could have named him in their latest squad.

But White reached out and said he was not available to play for his national team, which caused an uproar.

The defender is not interested in international football for now, and it is a strange decision, considering the number of players keen to get a chance to represent their country.

Jenas has defended him, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It is strange, I think not everybody’s patriotic, and I think we have to accept that.

‘I think Ben has his own reasons why he feels it’s best for him to not be selected for England. For all we know, him not being selected with England has such a positive impact on his club career, and he wants to focus on that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been in fantastic form for us, and we can understand the frustration in the national team, but his resting during the break is a good thing for us.

