Pundit delivers verdict on Arsenal’s Europa League opponents

Peter Crouch has warned Arsenal about the danger posed by their Europa League quarter-final opponents when both sides meet.

The Gunners have been drawn against Czech Republic side, Slavia Prague who eliminated Rangers in the last round.

The Scottish side is the second British team that they have slain in the competition so far.

They also eliminated Leicester City in the round of 32 and will eye a third scalp against British opponents when they face the Gunners next month.

After drawing the first leg goalless in Prague, they beat the Foxes 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to reach the round of 16.

They repeated the trick against Rangers, winning 2-0 at Ibrox after drawing the first leg 1-1 at home.

After watching the Gunners draw them, Crouch says they were the better side against both British teams they have faced and Arsenal has to be careful.

He told BT Sport: “I watched them when Leicester were on good form – they were better over the two legs and Steven Gerrard said the same. Arsenal will be favourites, but they will have to be careful. But they’ve got to be pleased with that.”

This competition offers Arsenal their best chance of playing in Europe next season and they will have to get the results in both legs over their opponents.