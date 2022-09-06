Pundit disagrees with Odegaard over VAR decision against Man Utd

Noel Whelan insists VAR was right to disallow Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal in their game against Manchester United at the weekend because of a foul in the buildup.

The Gunners lost the game 3-1, but the result could have been different if Martinelli’s goal stood.

The Brazilian’s strike was brilliant, however, there was a foul in the buildup when Martin Odegaard dispossessed Christian Eriksen, and VAR spotted it upon review.

The Norwegian midfielder disagreed with that outcome and said the ref was also not convinced, having allowed play to continue.

But former Leeds United man, Whelan insists although it was soft, Odegaard didn’t even touch the ball.

He tells Football Insider:

“He said it’s soft, and it was.

“But when you look back, he didn’t get any of the ball.

“Eriksen may have gone down easily, but Odegaard went in for a challenge and didn’t get any of the ball.

“He made contact with the player. I can understand Arsenal wanting it to be a physical game, but if you get a touch on the ball – it makes the decision a lot easier.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Moments like that can change the course of a game, and it did for Arsenal.

Because of VAR’s inconsistency, we must be prepared to score more than a goal per game.

If we had taken more of our chances, the outcome of that match would likely have been different.

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

