Pundit discloses what he expects Arsenal’s summer business to be like

BT Sports pundit Robbie Savage has backed Arsenal to prioritise defensive reinforcements when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners are looking forward to yet another summer of activity and this will be Mikel Arteta’s first major transfer window.

The Spaniard made two signings in the winter transfer window, but he is expected to oversee even more changes to his team when this summer’s window opens.

The Gunners expect a number of incomings which would be determined by how much they raise from player sales as well as how much value they can get from swap deals and free agency.

However, Savage reckons that Arteta would be focused on strengthening his defence when the transfer window reopens.

When asked about where Arsenal should consider improving on, Savage told BT Sport : “I think Arsenal defensively… will they go for a strong midfield player?

“I know Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid has been talked about. I think he would be a good signing.

“And a defender, whoever that may be.”

Dayot Upamecano and Layvin Kurzawa are two of several defenders that have been linked with a move to Arsenal and Arteta will hope that he can get his major targets.

However, he would still have to deal with the issue of losing players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and that could force him to make signings in other positions.