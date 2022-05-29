Pundit discourages Premier League star from signing for Arsenal

David James says it doesn’t make sense that Gabriel Jesus would consider a move to Arsenal as he struggles to play for Manchester City.
The Brazilian hasn’t been City’s first-choice striker since he joined the club and he enjoyed a run of appearances in the last weeks of the just-concluded season.
City has now signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and he would be joined by Julian Alvarez at the Etihad.
Both attackers will likely push Jesus further down the pecking order at the club.
However, former England goalkeeper, James, claims at City he would get chances because Pep Guardiola rotates his squad and he can win the Champions League there.
He said, as quoted by The Sun: “Pep’s (Guardiola) rotation has worked perfectly in the sense that they won the Premier League again. I’d imagine Haaland would fit into that mould, he’s not going to play every game.
“Also with his injuries there are question marks over whether he is physically capable of playing all the games.
“Jesus will have a shared role if he stays at Man City. They aren’t going to buy Haaland and start him every game, so there is still room for Jesus.
“Why would he want to leave? You’re at the best team in England over the past five years, so would he risk it by moving somewhere else to Arsenal, who aren’t even in the Champions League?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus would be a great player to add to our squad, but James has made some points Arsenal should consider.
He might feel that staying at City and winning the Champions League is much better than leaving to join another club.
However, if he values playing regularly more than winning trophies, he might join the Gunners now and help the team win titles.
Who cares to be honest?
Soon as Real or Liverpool or any team that can offer success come in for him we won’t even be considered.
Arsenal are just not as an attractive club as they were under Wenger..
Only starters get to play in Arteta’s Arsenal. So it’s better to stay at City cos even if you’re not a starter, you will surely get games cos Guardiola rotates his players whereas his apprentice has favourites(Saka, Ramsdale, Xhaka, Ødegaard, White) and does not change them either for the sake of rotation or poor form
He doesn’t change anyone it’s because of injuries that the rest rotate maybe smith row martinelli
You’re so spot on there chief. Sometimes it’s just annoying how at times this season, Saka gets picked every single matchdays, even when he’s obviously in very poor form or probly nursing some knocks and all the while someone like Pepe keeps rotting away on the bench. As far as am concerned, the jury is still out on Pepe because he has never been given any consistent run in the team. Give him the number of minutes Saka is getting and you’ll possibly get better goal contributions ruturns, and if eventually we end up losing him for nothing or peanuts as we always do with our players, then the fault should be laid on Arteta’s feet
So we can go for Nkoukou, Nunes, Osmhein.yes
Pep has a good enough squad to rotate and still win games – Arteta doesn’t.
Take it easy,david james.no one knows tomorrow.
He is young. What he needs now is games week in week out to help him hit his peak. Once he hits his peak big clubs will come calling, and he will win his trophies!
Forget James’s irrelevant opinion, as it has no bearing on what will happen.
I predict Jesus will want to come and will come to us, BECAUSE he will want to play regularly and with US, unlike City or Spuds, he will.