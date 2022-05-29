Pundit discourages Premier League star from signing for Arsenal

David James says it doesn’t make sense that Gabriel Jesus would consider a move to Arsenal as he struggles to play for Manchester City.

The Brazilian hasn’t been City’s first-choice striker since he joined the club and he enjoyed a run of appearances in the last weeks of the just-concluded season.

City has now signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and he would be joined by Julian Alvarez at the Etihad.

Both attackers will likely push Jesus further down the pecking order at the club.

However, former England goalkeeper, James, claims at City he would get chances because Pep Guardiola rotates his squad and he can win the Champions League there.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: “Pep’s (Guardiola) rotation has worked perfectly in the sense that they won the Premier League again. I’d imagine Haaland would fit into that mould, he’s not going to play every game.

“Also with his injuries there are question marks over whether he is physically capable of playing all the games.

“Jesus will have a shared role if he stays at Man City. They aren’t going to buy Haaland and start him every game, so there is still room for Jesus.

“Why would he want to leave? You’re at the best team in England over the past five years, so would he risk it by moving somewhere else to Arsenal, who aren’t even in the Champions League?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus would be a great player to add to our squad, but James has made some points Arsenal should consider.

He might feel that staying at City and winning the Champions League is much better than leaving to join another club.

However, if he values playing regularly more than winning trophies, he might join the Gunners now and help the team win titles.

