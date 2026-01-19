Pundit discuss what Villa has lost in the title race with Arsenal

After Manchester United defeated Manchester City at the weekend, the club with the clearest opportunity to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table was Aston Villa. The Villans would have been encouraged by the results elsewhere and were keen to capitalise by overcoming Everton, a fixture many expected them to win.

Villa have been overperforming this season, and confidence was high going into the match. With rivals dropping points, the chance to apply pressure in the title race was significant. However, Everton proved once again that they remain one of the most stubborn and difficult sides to face, particularly under the guidance of David Moyes, whose teams are known for disrupting stronger opponents.

Everton spoil Villa’s opportunity

Everton approached the contest with greater intensity and purpose, and their determination was evident from the opening stages. In the end, the Toffees emerged victorious in a match they appeared to want more, making the result a deserved one. Villa, by contrast, struggled to impose itself and was unable to recover after losing John McGinn during the game.

At the Emirates, the outcome represented another reprieve for Arsenal, who had failed to beat Nottingham Forest and recorded consecutive draws. Once again, the teams chasing them were unable to take advantage, allowing the league leaders to maintain their position despite recent stumbles. The pattern has become increasingly familiar, with rivals failing to convert opportunities into tangible gains.

Redknapp reflects on missed pressure

The significance of Villa’s defeat was highlighted by Jamie Redknapp, who believes they squandered a vital chance to close the gap on Arsenal. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “They couldn’t have started any worse, obviously Everton hit the post in the first few minutes and you thought that might wake them up, get them going.

“Then you lose John McGinn and they have blown an incredible opportunity to put some real pressure on Arsenal.”

As the season progresses, opportunities like this may become increasingly rare. Villa’s defeat serves as a reminder that consistency and composure are essential if any side is to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League crown.