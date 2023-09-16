Pundit discusses alternative to Arsenal as main challenger to Man City

Arsenal is gaining recognition as a club that could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, particularly due to their strong form in the last campaign.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the Gunners have been on an upward trajectory, consistently improving their performance each season. Given their activity in the transfer market, many believe Arsenal is currently the club with the best chance to pose a serious challenge to Manchester City’s dominance.

Historically, Liverpool was seen as the primary challenger to City, but they faced difficulties in the previous season and couldn’t even secure a top-four finish. However, Liverpool’s decision to resist a substantial bid for Mohamed Salah in the recent transfer window has led some, like Chris Sutton, to believe that the Reds could still be a strong contender to challenge City this season, especially with Salah as a key asset.

‘It gives them a big chance of or a much greater chance of challenging Manchester City. And they are the team. I know everybody’s talking about Arsenal and I totally get that.’

We can never underestimate Liverpool; they have bolstered their midfield and attack in this campaign.

We must be worried about them because the Reds have what it takes to defeat any team.

