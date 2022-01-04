Pundit discusses former Premier League star and what he can do for Arsenal

Noel Whelan believes Philippe Coutinho would be a good signing for Arsenal if he can rediscover the hunger he had at Liverpool.

The Brazilian could move to the Emirates if Arsenal pushes to sign him because Barcelona is keen to take him off their wage bill.

He has failed to hit the heights he did at Liverpool since he left the club for Barca in 2018.

A loan spell at Bayern Munich was also underwhelming, and the former Inter Milan man needs a career revival.

He could get that at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, and Whelan believes he should only join the Gunners if he can be as hungry as he was at Liverpool.

The former Leeds United man tells Football Insider: “It didn’t work out for him there. Then he goes to Bayern Munich and it doesn’t work out there for him either. It seems like he’s kind of lost his way a little bit and that bit of desire he had when he was at Liverpool.

“But there’s no doubt that he’s still at a very good, young age with the experience behind him. I think a player like that would fit straight into an Arsenal style of play and slot straight into their team. There’s no doubt about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho was one of the finest players to watch in the Premier League when he played for Liverpool.

Since he left, it has become clearer that his game suits the competition more, and he might reignite his career if he returns.

However, signing him is probably not the best decision we could make, considering that Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are doing very well now.

His arrival could affect their game time and their development. Having him as a squad member would be fine, but it would depend on how much he earns because we cannot have a high-earner sitting on the bench.