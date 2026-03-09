Pundit discusses how Arsenal’s title pursuit affects Dowman

Max Dowman demonstrated his quality once again after starting Arsenal’s match against Mansfield, although that performance is unlikely to guarantee him additional playing time at the club.

Arsenal regard him as one of the finest young talents they have developed in recent years. The youngster was handed a few minutes at the beginning of the season before suffering a lengthy injury setback that halted his early progress. His return has now provided a boost, but opportunities could remain limited as the campaign approaches its decisive phase.

The teenager has only recently returned to action, and there is a possibility he could receive further minutes before the end of the term. Arsenal are competing on multiple fronts, with ambitions across four trophies, which could create occasional openings for emerging players.

Limited opportunities at a crucial stage

Despite his evident talent, this stage of the season is traditionally when clubs rely more heavily on experienced players. With major competitions entering their decisive moments, managers often prefer proven performers who can handle the pressure of high-stakes matches.

Dowman has impressed whenever he has been selected to start matches for the team. His display against Mansfield again underlined his potential and technical ability, particularly notable given that he is only 16 years old. Performances like this continue to reinforce the belief within the club that he could develop into a major talent in the years ahead.

There is also speculation that the youngster could eventually push for a loan move next season to gain more consistent first-team experience and continue his development.

Praise for Dowman’s potential

For now, however, regular involvement in major competitions and matches against top opposition may prove difficult. The intense competition for places within the squad means younger players often have to wait patiently for their chances.

Former striker Glen Murray has expressed admiration for Dowman’s ability and future prospects, although he does not expect the teenager’s role to expand significantly in the immediate future.

Speaking via the BBC, Murray said, “Well, if there’s one bad thing about Arsenal being top of the league, it’s probably that we haven’t seen enough of him [Dowman].

“Because it’s so important every game, so his minutes are probably being lessened because of the situation they’re in, but I have no doubt that he’s going to be a top, top player in time to come.”

