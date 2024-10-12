Pundit discusses how good Thomas Partey been this season?

Thomas Partey has remained injury-free for much of this season, establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers.

Since joining the club, injuries have frequently disrupted Partey’s time in London, prompting the Gunners to continually strengthen their midfield.

This season, they signed Mikel Merino, with many viewing the Spanish midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Partey.

Arsenal has been pleased with Partey’s contributions so far, and his performances have caught the attention of pundit Darren Bent.

The former striker has been following the ex-Atletico Madrid player and is impressed with how he has contributed to Arsenal’s success this season.

He tells Talk Sport:

“Partey has been incredible. I think at the minute with Partey, the way he’s playing, I have got so much confidence in him, and I get what you are saying, Merino when he comes on and Rice, but all of a sudden,”

Partey has remained fit for most of this season, and offering him a new contract is tempting.

He has proven his fitness in the last year of his deal, and if he stays fit for the entirety of this campaign, we should probably get him on a new deal.

