Pundit discusses how Saliba influences Gabriel Magalhaes?

William Saliba has missed Arsenal’s last few matches and his absence has been felt around the Emirates.

The Frenchman is a solid defender who makes the team much better when he is in it.

In his absence, Rob Holding has played in the last few games and it is clear to see the difference in the quality they have.

Gabriel Magalhaes has stayed fit, but he formed a superb partnership with Saliba and seems to suffer now the Frenchman is not playing.

Chris Sutton was rating the players of Manchester City and Arsenal ahead of their crunch match in the Premier League today and noted the difference in Gabriel’s game when Saliba does not play.

He writes in The Daily Mail:

“Gabriel has been superb next to Saliba. Their partnership has been pivotal to Arsenal’s title push. Gabriel is still a rock, but he’s less solid when he’s not got his pal by his side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a big influence in our squad since he began playing at the beginning of this season.

The defender has been an amazing signing and we believe he has what it takes to lead us to trophies.

If he had been in the team in the last three games, we may have converted at least one of those draws into a win.

Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…