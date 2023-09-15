Pundit discusses the importance of versatile defender to Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has demonstrated remarkable versatility since joining Arsenal, earning praise for his adaptability and ability to fill various roles within the team.

Initially, the Japan international featured as a right-back for the club. However, due to an injury setback, he temporarily lost his place in the team, with Ben White assuming the role of Arsenal’s first-choice right-back.

Tomiyasu’s adaptability became even more evident when he was asked to play as a centre-back and, on occasion, as a left-back for Arsenal. This versatility has been crucial for the team, allowing him to step into different defensive positions when needed.

Pundit Adrian Clarke recognises Tomiyasu’s unique qualities and the valuable role he plays in providing Arsenal with options in their back four.

Clarke said on the Handbrake Off Podcast:

“There’s an argument to suggest that Tomiyasu, even though he’s not in our starting XIs, he’s one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players at the moment. I would certainly agree with that sentiment. He’s shown for Japan and for us that he’s a pretty good centre-back and he’s excellent cover for William Saliba in the right-sided centre-back position.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of our most important players and it is great to have him in our squad at this moment.

Versatile players help the team a lot and will get plenty of playing chances to show what they can do.

