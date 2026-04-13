Pundit discusses the key difference between Arsenal and Man City

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has highlighted what he believes is a key difference between Arsenal and Manchester City following a weekend in which the Gunners dropped points while Manchester City secured a victory over Chelsea.

Arsenal are now much closer to Manchester City after failing to extend their advantage in the title race over the weekend. With only a limited number of matches remaining, the pressure has increased significantly on Mikel Arteta’s side, who must now win their remaining fixtures if they are to stand any chance of being crowned champions at the end of the season.

This Arsenal squad is still relatively inexperienced compared to Manchester City when it comes to winning major honours, particularly the Premier League. In contrast, City have consistently delivered title-winning campaigns under the same manager, giving them a clear edge in high-pressure moments.

City’s Winning Mentality Underlined

As reported by Football365, Green contrasted the two sides, stating, “Man City just decided to win this game, they just decided to take the game away from Chelsea. You compare that to Arsenal and you ask how they are going to try to score a goal and we’re not quite sure. It’s clunky.

“It’s April and they still haven’t decided their best way of scoring. City have players that put their hand up and say: ‘Give me the ball and I’ll decide the game.’”

Arsenal Must Respond Under Pressure

Arsenal now face a critical period in their season where results will matter more than performances. Any further slip-ups could effectively end their title challenge, leaving little margin for error.

While external criticism and comparisons will continue, the focus for Arteta’s side must be on delivering consistent victories. Excuses will carry little weight at this stage, and success will ultimately depend on their ability to convert performances into points during the decisive run-in.