Pundit discusses what Arsenal players will think about failed striker pursuit

For at least two transfer windows, Arsenal have been in desperate need of a new striker, yet they have failed to secure one.

The Gunners have lacked a frontman capable of strengthening their squad and converting the chances they have created. Despite noticeable progress under Mikel Arteta, the Spanish manager would likely achieve even greater success if his team had a striker to reliably put the ball in the back of the net.

Almost every top striker in world football has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent windows. However, Arsenal have been unable to add a proven goal-scorer to its squad. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the delays, but what do the players themselves think about this ongoing situation?

Former player turned pundit Kevin Phillips has now provided insight into what the discussions may be like in the Gunners’ dressing room. As a player who has experienced similar situations, Phillips speculates on the thoughts of the Arsenal squad. He said, as quoted by Mirror Sport:

“We’ve been in dressing rooms where a manager makes a signing and you’re like ‘oh, yeah! Delighted!’ That gives everyone a lift, a buzz. And you can’t tell me those Arsenal players are not thinking behind the scenes that ‘we need a striker, gaffer, we need a striker. Someone put the ball in the back of the net.’ So it’s going to be that ongoing question until they do go and get someone who’s out there.”

Phillips’ comments reflect a sentiment likely shared by many within the Arsenal dressing room. The need for a new striker has been a consistent topic of conversation among fans and players alike, with the club’s ambitions for the future possibly hindered by this ongoing issue.

With the current season drawing to a close, it is hoped that this will be the last time Arsenal are left discussing the need for a new striker. A solution must be found in the next transfer window, allowing Arteta’s squad to take the next step in their development and challenge for top honours.