Pundit discusses who is more more consistent Saka or Rashford

Darren Bent has drawn comparisons between Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, asserting that Saka holds an edge due to his consistency.

Both Saka and Rashford are prominent figures among England’s wide attackers and have made valuable contributions for both their national team and club sides.

Rashford enjoyed a stellar season with Manchester United in the previous campaign and continues to be a pivotal player in the current season. Both players are set to represent their respective teams in the Champions League and will be instrumental in their quest for success in the competition.

The debate over who is the superior player between the two is ongoing, and Bent believes that Saka’s consistency sets him apart, even if he doesn’t score as frequently as Rashford.

When people look at the numbers that Rashford puts up compared to Saka; Saka is so much more consistent than Rashford. Week in week out,’ Bent said to Talk Sport.

‘Even if he does not get on the scoresheet he does something.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has earned the right to be considered one of the finest players in the world at the moment and the attacker is fit to be in this conversation.

Rashford is no doubt a top player, but he does not shoulder as many responsibilities as Saka does at Arsenal, yet the Londoner thrives.

