Pundit dismisses Arsenal title chances and claims they will finish outside top four

Arsenal has been bolstering their team in this summer’s transfer window and they have got the feel-good factor back after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield last month.

Looking at their latest successes and transfer business, some fans might be thinking that they can even challenge for the Premier League title in the coming campaign.

Former Liverpool man, Graeme Souness, however, thinks that talks of a title challenge are premature.

The football legend who was part of the Liverpool side that dominated in England and Europe in the late 70s and 80s has written in his Sunday Times column that although a lot of people are tipping Arsenal, he doesn’t think that they are strong enough.

He, however, added that he expects a tougher challenge this season unlike when Liverpool won the last title by 18 points.

“People are making noises about Arsenal, but I don’t see them being strong enough” He said

He added: “I expect a bigger challenge, though, from United and Chelsea this time.

“If you’re asking me now, that’s my top four for next May: Liverpool, City, United and Chelsea.”

“United will be better with Donny van de Beek, but the goalkeeping situation may be an issue.

“Chelsea have signed well, but let’s see how quickly Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz settle in.”

That is the opinion of Souness, however, Arsenal has made fine progress under Arteta and if they can maintain their level of performance they have shown recently, they could be in the mix for the title challenge when the campaign resumes.