Pundit dismisses Arsenal title chances and claims they will finish outside top four

Arsenal has been bolstering their team in this summer’s transfer window and they have got the feel-good factor back after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield last month.
Looking at their latest successes and transfer business, some fans might be thinking that they can even challenge for the Premier League title in the coming campaign.
Former Liverpool man, Graeme Souness, however, thinks that talks of a title challenge are premature.
The football legend who was part of the Liverpool side that dominated in England and Europe in the late 70s and 80s has written in his Sunday Times column that although a lot of people are tipping Arsenal, he doesn’t think that they are strong enough.
He, however, added that he expects a tougher challenge this season unlike when Liverpool won the last title by 18 points.
“People are making noises about Arsenal, but I don’t see them being strong enough” He said
He added: “I expect a bigger challenge, though, from United and Chelsea this time.
“If you’re asking me now, that’s my top four for next May: Liverpool, City, United and Chelsea.”
“United will be better with Donny van de Beek, but the goalkeeping situation may be an issue.
“Chelsea have signed well, but let’s see how quickly Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz settle in.”
That is the opinion of Souness, however, Arsenal has made fine progress under Arteta and if they can maintain their level of performance they have shown recently, they could be in the mix for the title challenge when the campaign resumes.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
If we can get Party and Sour, we will challenge for the title for sure .
I know MC are full of fantastic players, but I wonder if the departure of Arteta has caused Pep difficulties. Just a thought as MA has really shown his worth to us.
Things will become clearer after a few games. Just because the well funded clubs have or will add new and exciting players from abroad, it doesn’t always mean that they fit in straightaway.
Souness is probably right about the top 4 but I won’t be putting any money on it. Arteta got more than a silk purse out of a pig’s ear, so bring on the start of the season
I would be happy to have a punt we finish top 4 sue ,I believe we are talking about Liverpool and city as contenders for the title and probably Chelsea and us as making up the top 4 ,I’m very optimistic about our chances TBH ,I think we will probably still see one or two more signings before the end of September ,the only downside for me is we should have got all our signings done before season kicks off like Chelsea have done ,I feel we could be playing catch up with quite a few difficult games at the start of the season .
We will be dark horse in the race because the coming in of Saliba and Gabriel will significantly strengthen the backline which has been our Achilles for over a decade, Willian will make our attack even better so if we a top class defensive midfielder (Partey)
and a top class no. 10(Auoar),we will definitely go for it.
We know asking Arteta to win the league in his first full season is a tall order,but to say he wont finish in the top 4 and list a number of team as the ones who will finish ahead of him,all of which he has beaten,some twice,that quite an under-estimation!
I much prefer when we are considered the underdog ..
Just need to go about our business and continue on our path.
Let them spout their s***
I agree with souness top 4 prediction, except for united. I don’t see united making it to the top four. Arsenal will surely take their place. And Arsenal will win the league come end of this season. U guys will say, I said it. Call me on this no when it happens. +234 7068758352.
While these pundit predictions are meaningless, I’ve been surprised by the number that have us sneaking into the top four. Nice to see neutrals are starting to see what most of us one-eyed supporters are seeing – a team trending in the right direction.