Pundit dismisses ‘proven winner’ could join Arsenal

Simon Jordan doesn’t believe there is any chance that Arsenal could attract Antonio Conte this summer, adding that he is ‘starting to doubt’ our project.

The Italian boss was confirmed as leaving Italian champions Inter Milan this week, leading to widespread speculation on where he could possibly end up ahead of the new season.

While Real Madrid appears the most likely option for me following the confirmed departure of Zinedine Zidane also, nothing appears to be in place as of yet.

Simon Jordan completely ruled out Arsenal and Everton as possible destinations however, before adding that he has doubts over the North London club’s project also.

“You can’t make a case for the manager to want to go to those clubs, with all the will in the world,” Simon Jordan told TalkSPORT(via HITC).

“You can make a case for those clubs saying: ‘Hang on, I’ll have a proven winner in Antonio Conte.’ But you can’t really make a case, with the greatest respect to Everton, for Conte to want to go to Everton.

“Carlo Ancelotti is in there and it’s a work in progress, they will give him time. I still think that’s a project that’s not going to get where they want it to go – but we’ll see.

“The Arsenal project? I just don’t get. I got it from the outset because I was buying into the idea there was something more behind Mikel Arteta than a very good manner and some good credentials having worked with Pep Guardiola. But I’m starting to doubt that.

“I just don’t see Arsenal being in the market now to change, for whatever reason, while Everton I think are doubling down on Carlo Ancelotti.”

I would love to see Conte arrive at the Emirates, with his proven record in various leagues, and while any arrival would likely be a short-term one, I would firmly believe that he would take us in the right direction.

Unfortunately there appears to be better jobs out there in Real Madrid or possibly even Paris, but we appear set to stick with Mikel Arteta regardless.

Patrick