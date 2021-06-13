Pundit does not think Arsenal target is an upgrade on Xhaka

Gabby Agbonlahor says Ruben Neves isn’t so different from Granit Xhaka and he isn’t the best player to replace the Swiss midfielder.
Xhaka is on the verge of leaving Arsenal for AS Roma as the Italians relentlessly pursue his signature.
Arsenal might eventually sanction his sale as he looks forward to working with Jose Mourinho in Rome.
He would be a big miss and the Gunners have already started making plans to replace him at the club.
One name that has been in the news as his replacement is Wolves midfield lynchpin, Neves.
The Portugal star is one of the most recognisable names in the Premier League, but Agbonlahor is unconvinced that he is what Arsenal needs.
He says the Wolves man is almost the same player as Xhaka and Arsenal fans want someone who will do more for their attack than either player can.
Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “That’s just going sideways.
“Xhaka and Neves for me are similar players. Both can score screamers, both can score free-kicks but can’t really get around the pitch. They can’t really get the ball back.
“For me, Neves is not the type of player Arsenal need and I think Arsenal fans would agree. Any Arsenal fan I speak to or see is devastated that Buendia chose Villa.
“They’d rather the money spent on an attacking threat. They need to maybe bring in somebody stronger to play alongside Partey in midfield.
“Neves is not the sort of player they need.”
Lieing to ur teeth @agbonlahor, trying to hype aston with buendia that he choose villa, his agents use the name of arsenal to get him signed n Villa feel for it, wat a prank lol, at our worse season Villa still finish behind us, who wants to live his life backward, no disrespect obviously championship players ain’t our standard
Jeez!!
So Arsenal Finishing 1 or 2 points above Aston Villa@d end of a Season, is something to be Happy n Gloat about??😒😒
Comparing ourselves with Spurs, now Aston Villa!!☹️
May God help dis Club!!..
Finally, someone with sense.
How is Ruben an upgrade on Granit? Is it age? Is he faster? Does he take even less risk than Granit?
Am sick to my stomach when it comes to Arsenal transfer. No ambition, average buys are guaranteed.
Even the uproar about Buendia is silly if uu as me. Is a championship player the answer to our problems at Arsenal? I think not!!!
Nice from you!!
Neves should NOT be signed by Arsenal pls!!
He is also Slow like Xhaka n will put alot of burden on T.Partey d day we meet a team of fast players!!
Bissouma is a Must-Get for Arsenal!!
As for Buendia, don’t underrate him like that!!
That boy has real qualities of an attacking midfielder like Fabregas, Bruno Fernandez, Erikssen, etc..
Aston Villa paying alot for him are no Fools, Bro!!
Spot on from Gabby Agbonlahor!! From Petit, Sol Campbell to Darren Bent, Diz Ex Footballers seems to know Arsenal better dan some of our Fans!!
Neves is NOT a player we should ever sign!!
While he can pass d ball well, He is slow n doesn’t cover alot of areas in d midfield.
He is slow like Jorgihno of Chelsea but the Italian makes up for dis lapse by his high concentration n Focus to thwart dangerous moves by opponents!!
We need to Sign Bissouma@ all cost!! He’s the one we need!! Energetic, good n Quick passer of the Ball n Links well with Attackers!!
Kudos to Gabby for dis great observation!!