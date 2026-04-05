Pundit does not think Arsenal target is as good as people think

Elliot Anderson is currently one of the most talked-about players in the Premier League, with Arsenal among the clubs expressing a strong interest in securing his signature.

The Gunners reportedly view him as one of the most promising midfield talents in England and are considering a move to add him to their squad at the end of the season. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as both Manchester United and Manchester City are also monitoring his situation, creating a competitive race for his services.

Anderson is expected to leave Nottingham Forest in the summer, regardless of whether the club retains its Premier League status. There is a growing belief that the midfielder has outgrown his current environment and would benefit from a move to a more competitive setting.

Doubts Over His Level

Despite the increasing attention, not everyone is convinced by the level of Anderson’s ability. Former player Danny Mills has questioned whether the midfielder is truly capable of performing at the highest level. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:

‘Is he really good enough at the international level to win a World Cup?

‘Do I look at Anderson and go: ‘He is the best player in the position in the country’. He’s way off it.

‘What about Adam Wharton? For the last two years, it’s all been ‘Adam Wharton’s going to be the next best thing’.’

These comments reflect a degree of scepticism about Anderson’s standing among the elite players in his position.

Balancing Hype and Potential

While Anderson has demonstrated considerable quality, there remains a debate over whether his performances are being overstated due to his role at a smaller club. A move to a top side would present a different level of expectation and scrutiny, testing his consistency and adaptability.

Arsenal and other interested clubs will need to carefully assess whether he can translate his current form to a higher level. If he succeeds, he could prove to be a valuable addition, but there is also a risk that he may struggle to meet heightened expectations.