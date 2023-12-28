Pundit does not think Arsenal will sell Nketiah next month

In recent weeks, there have been escalating reports that Eddie Nketiah might leave Arsenal at the end of this year.

The striker is anticipated to be replaced by a new goalscorer as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad in the upcoming weeks leading to the January transfer window.

Nketiah has primarily served as a backup for Gabriel Jesus, and their combined goal tally falls short of maintaining Arsenal’s competitiveness at the desired level.

Arsenal is actively seeking the acquisition of a more prolific frontman, potentially leading to Nketiah facing challenges in securing playing time if a new striker joins.

Consequently, there is speculation about his departure, although pundit Paul Robinson claims that Nketiah is still crucial to the Gunners’ needs.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s started 12 games this season. People think he doesn’t start or play many games.

“To be at the top of the Premier League, as Arsenal are, you need a strong squad and you need players like Nketiah.

“I’d be very surprised if Arsenal were interested in doing any kind of business this January. Does that mean they’re signing a 20-goal-a-season man?

“If they get another striker in January, then Nketiah is the one you’d think would look to progress his career elsewhere.

“Gabriel Jesus would stay, but I can’t see Nketiah going anywhere.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has not met expectations at the Emirates and even he knows he will be sold if a new striker joins the club.

But that might not happen next month because it will be hard for us to sign a top striker in the next transfer window.

