Pundit doesn’t expect Arsenal to struggle to keep Saka

Gabby Agbonlahor is confident Bukayo Saka will not ask for too much while signing a new contract at Arsenal.

The attacker might extend his contract with the Gunners at the end of this season and he could ask for a bumper pay rise from the club.

Saka is currently one of the lowest earners in the squad and he is arguably the best performer. That will certainly change in his next deal, but Agbonlahor doesn’t think money would be a problem.

He expects the England international to ask for what the club can afford because he loves the club that has given him an opportunity to become a global superstar.

The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider: “I don’t think Saka will be asking for too many of those assurances.

“At the end of the day, Arsenal have given him that chance to play first-team football, to get England caps. He won’t be asking for too much from the club.

“Only when you get to your mid-20s do you start asking for a bit more ambition in the transfer market or specific goals in terms of league finishes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been the latest successful graduate from our academy and he could spend the rest of his career at the club if he is taken care of.

No one knows if he would become a one-club man, but one certain thing is that the forward will remain at the club beyond this campaign regardless of the position we finish.