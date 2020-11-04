Pundit doesn’t think that Partey was Arsenal’s best summer signing

Thomas Partey’s transfer from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal this summer was arguably one of the best pieces of business done this summer.

The Ghanaian attracted the attention of several top European sides in the last transfer window and his former team were unwilling to sell him.

However, Arsenal managed to land him on the last day of the transfer window.

He has been in fine form for the Gunners when he has played for them and he helped them to beat Manchester United in the Premier League recently.

However, he isn’t the only player that Arsenal signed in the last transfer window, with the Gunners sealing a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes before landing Partey.

Both players played the game against Manchester United and earned praise for their performances.

But despite Partey being on the pitch for the game, Gary Neville claims that Gabriel has been Arsenal’s best player on the pitch.

Neville told Sky Sports as quoted by Sun Sports: “Arsenal’s defensive performance has been brilliant, from front to back, but the back three have been good.

“Gabriel has been fantastic, so far I’d say he’s been the best player on the pitch, for me.

“[Rob] Holding’s been good in the right centre-back position as well.

“He was brilliant, Mikel Arteta, in the way in which he set his team up.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang got the goal, which his team deserved.”