Pundit doesn’t want Madueke to start for England even if Saka is injured

Alan Shearer does not believe Noni Madueke is the best alternative England has to Bukayo Saka, and he would prefer to see other attacking options used if the Arsenal winger is not fit to start.

In Thomas Tuchel’s three-man attack, Saka is widely regarded as the leading option on the right wing. However, there are growing concerns over his fitness after a season disrupted by injuries, with the player yet to return to his peak condition.

The England international remains one of the standout performers in the squad and continues to impress when available for the national team. His importance has been underlined by his performances for Arsenal, where he played a key role in their successful campaign that saw them win the Premier League and reach the final of the Champions League.

However, following his arrival at the England camp ahead of the World Cup, Tuchel and his coaching staff are understood to have concluded that he is not yet at full fitness. As a result, his minutes are expected to be carefully managed throughout the tournament.

Shearer questions Madueke selection

In Saka’s absence, Madueke would naturally be expected to step in on the right side of the attack. However, Shearer has suggested that England may be better served by alternative solutions.

According to the Metro, Shearer said: “He’s got the option to play Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford on the right-hand side and the other one on the left-hand side, either side of Harry Kane.

“Which would give you the pace and the press and also the ability to sit back and counterattack as well, rather than Madueke.

“That’s perhaps an option I would look at if Saka isn’t fit to start the game.”

Tactical alternatives for England

Shearer’s comments highlight the tactical flexibility available to England in wide areas, with several players capable of operating across the front line. The emphasis on pace, pressing intensity and counterattacking threat offers Tuchel different approaches depending on the opposition.

While Madueke remains an option, Shearer’s view suggests there is competition for places even in Saka’s absence, underlining the depth available within England’s attacking unit heading into major tournament football.

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