Pundit doubts that the front three of Arsenal can work together

Pundit is not convinced that Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil work as a trio.

Arsenal has yet to win a game under Mikel Arteta, but the signs of improvements are there.

The Gunners have played two games under their former captain and it is clear to see that their work rate has improved and their mentality is better than under Unai Emery.

They kept Chelsea at bay and looked like running away with all three points and a clean sheet over the weekend before an error from Bernd Leno allowed the Blues to score the equalizer. The visitors then went and got the winner through England striker Tammy Abraham.

While other parts of the Arsenal team seems to be working without problems, pundit Tony Cascarino doubts if the front three of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette can work.

Writing for The Times, via Talksport Cascarino wrote: “Mikel Arteta can still take plenty of positives from his team’s performance. Their workrate has improved considerably in the two games since he took over.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked far hungrier. I have criticised him in recent weeks for his poor attitude but he and Reiss Nelson were tireless in their running down each wing. Bukayo Saka, an 18-year-old winger, excelled at left back and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the right proved he can fit into this system.

“The challenge for Arteta is to get Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil working as a well-oiled attacking unit. I am yet to be convinced that the three players can work together.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney were terrorising defences for Manchester United at the start of this decade, it was not just their talent that made them a lethal attacking force.

“They did not stop running and, out of possession, made sure they were United’s first line of defence.

“The Arsenal front three could do worse than watch videos of that formidable trio. Arteta has upped the players’ work-ethic – now they need to play this way consistently.”

I know Cascarino is not everyone’s favourite pundit but that does not mean he is not making sense on this occasion. Auba, Laca and Ozil have never really clicked as a formidable threesome and if Arteta cannot make it work then he simply must wield the axe and rebuild a newer more effective and potent front three.