Pundit expected Arsenal star to become like Luis Suarez

Since arriving at Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli has quickly established himself as one of the club’s most talented and valuable players. The Brazilian winger has impressed with his exceptional skill, work rate, and consistency, earning the trust of manager Mikel Arteta even during periods of less impressive form. Arteta has shown unwavering faith in Martinelli, regularly selecting him as a first-team starter and trusting him to play a crucial role in the club’s attacking setup.

When Martinelli first burst onto the scene at Arsenal, it was evident that the young Brazilian had the potential to become a superstar. Despite his age, Martinelli demonstrated maturity beyond his years, contributing to the team’s attack with determination, pace, and technical ability. His natural talent was clear, and it didn’t take long for fans and pundits alike to recognise his potential. The winger’s journey at Arsenal has been an exciting one, and as he continues to mature, his influence on the field is growing stronger by the season.

One person who has long been impressed by Martinelli’s abilities is Adrian Clarke, who recently spoke about his potential to evolve into a top-tier striker. During a discussion on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Clarke revealed that he saw Martinelli’s potential to develop into a forward in the mould of Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, or even Luis Suarez. He explained:

“I loved him when he emerged on the scene as a striker. I did. I saw him developing into a Luis Suarez type striker, an absolute menace, you know, someone that’s really hard working, industrious and just doesn’t stop running.”

Clarke went on to emphasise the aggressiveness Martinelli displays both with and without the ball, noting that he has the attributes to succeed in a central attacking role. He further mentioned:

“And he’s got that aggression about him, hasn’t he, Martinelli, with and without the ball? I think there’s definitely a possibility to use him there. But we’ve kind of missed that opportunity when Odegaard was out.”

Martinelli’s qualities as a forward are clear: his tireless running, pressing, and ability to create chances make him a valuable asset to the team. Even though he has been deployed primarily as a winger, it’s exciting to think about his potential in a more central attacking role. The fact that he has shown promise in various positions gives Arteta the flexibility to experiment with him in different areas of the attack.

While Martinelli’s current role has seen him shine as a winger, the possibility of him evolving into a striker is an intriguing one. His combination of natural flair, hard work, and a goal-scoring instinct makes him a player with boundless potential. As he continues to grow under Arteta’s guidance, there is no telling just how far Martinelli can go. If his form continues to improve, he may very well become one of Arsenal’s most lethal forwards, whether in the wide positions or up front.

In a squad that’s brimming with talent, Gabriel Martinelli’s future looks incredibly bright, and it’s exciting to consider what’s next for this young star at Arsenal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…