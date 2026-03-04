Pundit expects Arsenal to ‘become a different beast altogether’ next season

Rio Ferdinand has expressed confidence that Arsenal can secure the Premier League title this season and has suggested that their success could carry over into next term if they become English champions.

The Gunners have been among the strongest teams both in England and Europe this season, demonstrating consistency, quality and resilience. Their performances have led many to predict that Arsenal will ultimately claim the Premier League crown, with only a few weeks remaining before the outcome is confirmed.

Arsenal’s Strengths And Challenges

Ferdinand noted that this Arsenal squad is one of the finest the club has fielded in recent years. While they have not experienced a flawless campaign, the team has repeatedly recovered from setbacks, showing determination and tactical discipline. However, Manchester City have used these moments to close the gap at the top of the table, making every remaining fixture crucial. Dropping points in any game could jeopardise their title ambitions, so concentration and consistency are paramount.

Ferdinand Predicts Future Dominance

Despite the challenges, Ferdinand remains confident that Arsenal will finish the season as champions. As quoted by the Metro, he said, “I think Arsenal will win this title by hook or by crook. I think they win it by any means necessary. I think the following year, with that confidence and the silverware, they become a different beast altogether and even more of a harder team to play against.”

His remarks highlight the transformative effect that winning the title could have on Arsenal. Securing silverware would not only reward their current efforts but also instil a level of belief and confidence that could make the team even more formidable in the seasons ahead. Ferdinand’s prediction underscores the potential for sustained dominance if the Gunners maintain their current trajectory.