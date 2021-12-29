Pundit expects Arsenal to learn from Ozil situation with this player

Gabby Agbonlahor expects Arsenal to learn from handing out big deals to Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they want to keep Alexandre Lacazette.
The Frenchman is the latest senior player at the club who would be out of a contract in the summer.
He doesn’t score many goals, but his holdup play is impressive and he has an important presence in the dressing room.
These are enough to earn the former Lyon man a short term deal, possibly.
Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes the Gunners might want to offer him a shorter contract, but the Frenchman could insist on a longer-term deal.
He expects Arsenal to use their previous experience to great effect in that situation.
“They might offer him a one-year deal but he may want might longer than a year.” He tells Football Insider.
“Arsenal are now going to start learning their lesson from Ozil and Aubameyang and seize control with contracts. You get what you’re given or you don’t have it at all.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette has been a good servant to Arsenal, but the striker hasn’t scored enough goals to remain at the club.
If Arsenal has plans to add a new and effective goal-scorer to the team in the summer, there is no need to give him a new deal.
We can enjoy his talents for the rest of this season and wish him the best as he leaves in the summer.
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’d give him another season and try and sell Aubameyang although with his wages that will probably be impossible.
Danny Welbeck get in 😜
Dat guy Welbz! Great header, Kev!
Great goal Sue just broke Chelsea hearts 😂 you watching the Brentford v Man city game ? City have like 94% possession 😜
You love to see it!!! Flicking between football and darts.. Pep looks anxious!
Yeah he is looking rather anxious Sue he’s usually very calm 😳 once this is over I’m getting back to Harry potter lol
Great header game over
Not quite offside 🤪
It’s ridiculous, Kev.. very interesting at the top. Really looking forward to Saturday!
Imagine we beat Man City and Liverpool draw with or beat Chelsea we could miraculously break into top 3 Sue 😳 hopefully Burnley beat United tomorrow I think that will be the end of the Ragnick revolution 😂
Been a crazy, unexpected week so far..
Chris Wood to bang in a brace?! Yeah I know 🤣
As long as we put up a fight on Saturday, Kev, that’s all I ask.
Or your man Ashley Barnes scoring a 90th minute winner ? 😂 Oh I know Sue the last game we played well against man city was the FA cup at Wembley so it’s about time we did something against them but sterling is definitely scoring right ?
One year if he agrees or bye bye
We can beat Chelsea to the 3rd place.
Let’s try everything possible to beat City come Saturday.
I love this week imagine, Chelsea , Tot, and Man utd draw where as Liv loose.. Thank that our match against Wolves was postponed and is a blessing in disguise….. Can Arsenal beat City on Sat? . I am happy that most of our rivals dropped points this week….