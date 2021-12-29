Arsenal News Latest News

Pundit expects Arsenal to learn from Ozil situation with this player

Gabby Agbonlahor expects Arsenal to learn from handing out big deals to Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they want to keep Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is the latest senior player at the club who would be out of a contract in the summer.

He doesn’t score many goals, but his holdup play is impressive and he has an important presence in the dressing room.

These are enough to earn the former Lyon man a short term deal, possibly.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes the Gunners might want to offer him a shorter contract, but the Frenchman could insist on a longer-term deal.

He expects Arsenal to use their previous experience to great effect in that situation.

“They might offer him a one-year deal but he may want might longer than a year.” He tells Football Insider.

“Arsenal are now going to start learning their lesson from Ozil and Aubameyang and seize control with contracts. You get what you’re given or you don’t have it at all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been a good servant to Arsenal, but the striker hasn’t scored enough goals to remain at the club.

If Arsenal has plans to add a new and effective goal-scorer to the team in the summer, there is no need to give him a new deal.

We can enjoy his talents for the rest of this season and wish him the best as he leaves in the summer.

Posted by

Tags Alexandre Lacazette Gabby Agbonlahor

15 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Kev82 says:
    December 29, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    I’d give him another season and try and sell Aubameyang although with his wages that will probably be impossible.

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      December 29, 2021 at 9:21 pm

      Danny Welbeck get in 😜

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 29, 2021 at 9:27 pm

        Dat guy Welbz! Great header, Kev!

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          December 29, 2021 at 9:40 pm

          Great goal Sue just broke Chelsea hearts 😂 you watching the Brentford v Man city game ? City have like 94% possession 😜

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            December 29, 2021 at 9:52 pm

            You love to see it!!! Flicking between football and darts.. Pep looks anxious!

            Reply
            1. Kev82 says:
              December 29, 2021 at 9:59 pm

              Yeah he is looking rather anxious Sue he’s usually very calm 😳 once this is over I’m getting back to Harry potter lol

              Reply
              1. Kev82 says:
                December 29, 2021 at 10:00 pm

                Great header game over

                Reply
                1. Kev82 says:
                  December 29, 2021 at 10:01 pm

                  Not quite offside 🤪

                  Reply
                  1. Sue says:
                    December 29, 2021 at 10:25 pm

                    It’s ridiculous, Kev.. very interesting at the top. Really looking forward to Saturday!

                    Reply
                    1. Kev82 says:
                      December 29, 2021 at 10:30 pm

                      Imagine we beat Man City and Liverpool draw with or beat Chelsea we could miraculously break into top 3 Sue 😳 hopefully Burnley beat United tomorrow I think that will be the end of the Ragnick revolution 😂

                    2. Sue says:
                      December 29, 2021 at 10:47 pm

                      Been a crazy, unexpected week so far..
                      Chris Wood to bang in a brace?! Yeah I know 🤣
                      As long as we put up a fight on Saturday, Kev, that’s all I ask.

                    3. Kev82 says:
                      December 29, 2021 at 11:07 pm

                      Or your man Ashley Barnes scoring a 90th minute winner ? 😂 Oh I know Sue the last game we played well against man city was the FA cup at Wembley so it’s about time we did something against them but sterling is definitely scoring right ?

  2. Havyn says:
    December 29, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    One year if he agrees or bye bye

    Reply
  3. Phenom says:
    December 29, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    We can beat Chelsea to the 3rd place.

    Let’s try everything possible to beat City come Saturday.

    Reply
  4. Wale says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    I love this week imagine, Chelsea , Tot, and Man utd draw where as Liv loose.. Thank that our match against Wolves was postponed and is a blessing in disguise….. Can Arsenal beat City on Sat? . I am happy that most of our rivals dropped points this week….

    Reply

