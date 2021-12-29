Pundit expects Arsenal to learn from Ozil situation with this player

Gabby Agbonlahor expects Arsenal to learn from handing out big deals to Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they want to keep Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is the latest senior player at the club who would be out of a contract in the summer.

He doesn’t score many goals, but his holdup play is impressive and he has an important presence in the dressing room.

These are enough to earn the former Lyon man a short term deal, possibly.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes the Gunners might want to offer him a shorter contract, but the Frenchman could insist on a longer-term deal.

He expects Arsenal to use their previous experience to great effect in that situation.

“They might offer him a one-year deal but he may want might longer than a year.” He tells Football Insider.

“Arsenal are now going to start learning their lesson from Ozil and Aubameyang and seize control with contracts. You get what you’re given or you don’t have it at all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been a good servant to Arsenal, but the striker hasn’t scored enough goals to remain at the club.

If Arsenal has plans to add a new and effective goal-scorer to the team in the summer, there is no need to give him a new deal.

We can enjoy his talents for the rest of this season and wish him the best as he leaves in the summer.

