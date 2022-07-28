Pundit expects Arsenal’s new boys to do one big thing against opponents

Kevin Campbell insists he expects Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to be important contributors to Arsenal this season.

The Gunners have just added both serial Premier League winners to their squad in the last few weeks.

They look good in preseason and seem to have settled in well with the rest of the squad at the Emirates.

Arsenal is rebuilding the squad in this transfer window, and they will benefit from having players who have won multiple trophies in it.

Zinchenko will play in midfield and defence, and his arrival has prompted Arsenal to consider offloading Nuno Tavares.

Jesus will bring goals, and Campbell believes they will also help the Gunners break down stubborn clubs because they have been doing that at City.

He tells Football Insider: “They are both winners. To bring that winning mentality into the dressing room is really important for Mikel Arteta.

“Their relationship on and off the field will help. They know what they have been through together at Man City. They have had to earn everything.

“Now they come into a team that is going to rely on them and their know-how. The Arsenal players have not been there. They have not been to the depths like these two.

“Arsenal have failed against teams that sit back but these guys have the know-how and the mentality to break teams down.

“They will ultimately help Arteta get this team to where he wants.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Arsenal dressing room needed winners, and we have got them in these two players.

Martin Odegaard also spent some time at a very successful Real Madrid team, so he will contribute as well.

They should impact the rest of the squad and push them to succeed in different competitions.